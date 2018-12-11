Randy Garrison takes gavel as chairman of Yavapai County Board of Supervisors

YAVAPAI COUNTY -- At the December 5, 2018 Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board unanimously voted to make Vice Chairman Randy Garrison the chairman of the Board for 2019 and Supervisor Craig Brown the new Vice Chairman.

“This is going to be a great year,” Garrison said. “I look forward to the opportunities this new position will present as we move forward in our work for the citizens of Yavapai County.

The Supervisors have come together as a great team and while we all serve our unique and distinct districts, collectively we have been able to, and hope to continue to, provide the highest level of service and commitment to Yavapai County.”

Supervisor Brown said he is excited to work with Garrison.

“I am really looking forward to offering Supervisor Garrison the support and encouragement, I received so many years ago from Chip Davis,” he said.



This position is not about power but responsibility and support. I am sure Randy will do a great job as the Chairman.”

The Chairman of the Board approves all items on the meeting agendas, maintains order during the Board meetings and signs all documents approved by the Board.

If the Chairman is not available, the Vice Chairman takes over these responsibilities.

These new titles will officially take effect on January 1, 2019.

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors is responsible for the financing and administration of County government, has final approval over County department budgets, governs tax rates and calculates all other tax rates.

The Board also has final approval for all zoning and use permits in the unincorporated areas of the County.

The Board consists of five members elected to four year terms representing the five supervisor districts.

The Board of Supervisors also acts as the board of directors for certain special districts within the County such as the Seligman and Granite Gardens Sanitary Districts; the Ash Fork, Seligman and Yarnell Street Lighting Improvement Districts; the Yavapai County Free Library District; Yavapai County Flood Control District; and for County Road Improvement districts.

The Board members conduct business during public meetings which are held the first and third Wednesday of every month.

A schedule for the Board meetings is available to the public at http://www.yavapai.us/meetings

--Information provided by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors