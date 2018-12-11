The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning new film “Becoming Astrid” Dec. 14-20 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The poignant true story of a character-defining period in the life of “Pippi Longstocking” author Astrid Lindgren, “Becoming Astrid” follows a teenaged Astrid as she struggles with being a young, unwed mother.

Astrid (Alba August) leads a carefree life in rural Sweden. Eager to break free from her conservative upbringing, she accepts an internship at a local newspaper where she attracts the attention of its married editor, Blombert (Henrik Rafaelsen). After Astrid becomes pregnant, she leaves home to give birth to a son, whom she reluctantly leaves with a foster mother.

Astrid goes into self-imposed exile in Stockholm, refusing Blomberg’s offer of marriage and saving up her paltry salary for visits to see Lasse. When Marie falls ill, Astrid uses her imagination and flair for storytelling to reconnect with her son.

In spite of her struggles, Astrid emerges with a newfound courage that will later form the foundation of a vast and beloved body of work.

“This film about an exemplary woman, made by women, is as much a pleasure as it is a lesson.” — Glenn Kenney, RogerEbert.com

“Becoming Astrid” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Dec. 14-20. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday and Monday, Dec. 14 and 17; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, Dec. 18 and 20.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.