Winter Break for Verde Valley schools

VERDE VALLEY – Three Verde Valley schools start their two-week winter breaks following Thursday, Dec. 20 classes, the other three schools take off following the next day’s classes.

Camp Verde Unified, Beaver Creek, and Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education begin the two-week break on Dec. 20 – and return to class on Monday, Jan. 7.

For Cottonwood-Oak Creek, Mingus Union and Clarkdale-Jerome school districts, winter break begins following Friday, Dec. 21 classes. At Cottonwood-Oak Creek, the last day’s classes let out at 11:30 a.m. At Clarkdale-Jerome, school will be out at noon.

Students at Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Clarkdale-Jerome will return to class on Monday, Jan. 7. Mingus Union students will return to class on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

At Yavapai College, Holiday break for students is from Dec. 15 through Jan. 13. Classes for the Spring 2019 semester will begin on Monday, Jan. 14.