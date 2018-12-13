UPDATE: Area agencies, businesses included in nationwide bomb threat

Cottonwood police and other area emergency responders were called to the Yavapai County Annex in Cottonwood following a threat of a bomb placed in the county assessor’s office, according to a report on the Cottonwood police scanner.

At about the same time, 12:05 p.m., an email was sent to the Cottonwood Assessor’s Office, Sedona Police Department and a Prescott newspaper email address with the bomb threat.

Police said another unnamed business in Prescott also had been targeted with a bomb threat.

Similar bomb threats were reported all over the nation Thursday morning, according to numerous online news agencies.



Police allowed county employees to return to their work stations in the Cottonwood annex at 1:15 p.m.

The email delivered to the Prescott Kudos editor email stated, “Hello. I write you to inform you that my mercenary carried the bomb into the building where your company is located. My man constructed the bomb according to my instructions. It can be hidden anywhere because of its small size, it is impossible to destroy the structure of the building by this bomb, but in the case of its detonation you will get many victims.

“My mercenary keeps the building under the control. If he notices any suspicious activity or policemen the bomb will be exploded.

“I can withdraw my recruited person if you pay. $20,000 is the cost for your life. Tansfer (sic) it to me in Bitcoin and I guarantee that I will withdraw my recruited person and the bomb will not explode. But do not try to fool me -- my assurance will become valid only after 3 confirmations in blockchain.

“You have to send bitcoins by the end of the workday. If you are late with the payment the device will detonate.

“This is just a business, if you don’t transfer me the money and the explosive device explodes, other commercial enterprises will transfer me a lot more, because this isn’t a one-time action.

“I won’t log into this email account. I monitor my Bitcoin wallet every 40 minutes and after seeing the transaction I will order my man to leave your district.

“If a bomb blows up and the authorities read this letter. We are not terrorists and don’t assume liability for explosions in other buildings.”