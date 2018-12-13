Cottonwood police are trying to crack the case of the lost Christmas tree.

For now, the Christmas tree is in solitary confinement in the police department’s outdoor shed under lock and key.

If you know the owner of this tree, found on SR260 near Walmart, please contact the Cottonwood Police Department at 928-295-2208, said Cottonwood Police Sergeant Monica Kuhlt.

A motorist found the tree on the evening of Dec. 7, and turned it in to police the following morning hoping that the owner could be found.

Kuhlt speculated that it may have been taken off someone’s lawn as a prank or lost by a float during the Cottonwood Christmas Parade.

People can keep property they find on the road-- unless it’s a gun-- she said, after 90 days.