Mingus board OKs winter Prop. 301 incentive pay

COTTONWOOD – At Mingus Union High School, teachers receive their Prop. 301 incentive funds twice each school year, once in December and once in May.

Wednesday, the Mingus Union School Board voted to approve the December payout schedule. Full-time educators at Mingus Union will receive a $1,800 payout of Prop. 301 incentive funds. Half-time educators – those listed as .5 full-time equivalent or FTE – will receive $900.

The breakdown is $180 for every .1 FTE.

The Dec. 2018 Mingus Union payout for Prop. 301 incentive funds is $112,028 split between 62.4 teacher FTE and $7,969 split between 4.8 counselor FTE.