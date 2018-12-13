Mingus boys basketball falls to Prescott

Mingus Union boys basketball lost to Prescott on Tuesday night at home to drop their second in a row.

The Marauders (6-8) lost 65-48 to Prescott in their Grand Canyon Region opener.

Photo Gallery Mingus basketball Prescott 121318 On Dec. 11 Mingus Union girls and boys basketball hosted Prescott. The Marauder girls won and the boys lost. VVN/James Kelley

“They came ready to play and we didn’t, I mean that’s the long and short of it,” Mingus head coach Dave Beery said. “We had a game plan and we didn’t execute it. We were daring people to shoot and instead of getting their hands up on people and when they hit shots it just seemed like our guys just didn’t learn. We kept on keeping our hands down, we didn’t challenge their shooters enough. Talked about how to attack their 3-2 zone in a couple time outs and at half time and we didn’t do it when we got on the court. We didn’t execute It’s a really frustrating game obviously.”

After the Marauders tied it at 16-16 with 6:14 to go in the second, the Badgers went on a 10-0 and never looked back.

Prescott freshman wing Jason Parent scored 25 points in the second half.

“They took easy shots, they had great looks from beyond the arc, and they hit shots,” Beery said. “They had a freshman kid have 25 points in the second half, that kid had a 10-0 run by himself. So that’s disappointing to me that we didn’t have anybody to step up and want to guard that kid.”

Senior guard Chase Saczalski scored 12 points in his return and senior guard/forward Chaz Taylor had 13 points.

Saczalski returned to practice on Monday after he dislocated one of his shoulders for the second time this season, last week.