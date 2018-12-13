Mingus OKs supplemental contracts for Gee, Leonard

COTTONWOOD – With the Mingus Union School Board voted to accept Penny Hargrove’s resignation as district superintendent, Principal Genie Gee was asked to also serve as acting superintendent.

Wednesday, the board approved supplemental contracts for Gee and for Business Manager Lynn Leonard as they have assumed duties formerly held by Hargrove.

Gee will receive an additional $1,500 monthly and a monthly phone allowance as she carries out the duties of both principal and superintendent.

Leonard, who left the Sedona-Oak Creek School District to become the Mingus Union business manager in September 2017, will also serve as the district’s human resources director.

Leonard will receive an additional $750 monthly as she carries out the duties of both business manager and human resources director.

The contracts for both Gee and Leonard are retroactive to Nov. 10.