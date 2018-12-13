NAU football welcomes new coach Ball to the north

Northern Arizona football is ready to ball.

This week NAU selected Memphis defensive coordinator Chris Ball to be the football program’s 30th head coach.

“It’s a dream come true to be here,” Ball said at a press conference. “It’s an honor to be here. This is a great, great opportunity.”

During his three-year tenure at Memphis, the Tigers were fifth in the FBS in turnovers. Memphis’ defense produced All-Conference players and NFL draft picks.

“I am absolutely convinced that we have the right person in our football program for the future,” said NAU Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Marlow at a press conference. “Chris has a commitment to excellence, a commitment to getting better every day making those around us better every day and a commitment to championship culture and a commitment to intercollegiate athletics and what participation can do for young people’s lives. That was really important to us.”

Ball was defensive passing game coordinator and safeties coach at Arizona State before becoming co-defensive coordinator. In his four seasons at ASU, Ball coached seven Sun Devil All-Pac-12 honorees.

“I got to know a lot of high school coaches so it’ll be time to get back on the road and rekindle those relationships,” Ball said. “Our recruiting will be focused more in the state.”

Before his stint in Tempe, Ball was defensive coordinator at Washington State from 2008 to 2011 In 2009, The Sporting News named him the Pac-10’s best position coach.

Ball has also coached at Pittsburgh, Alabama, Washington State a couple other times, Idaho State, Missouri Western State, Western Oregon State, Coffeyville Community College, Akron and Northeast Missouri State.

“It’s an exciting day for Northern Arizona University, for NAU Athletics and for NAU Football,” said NAU President Dr. Rita Hartung Cheng and his introductory press conference. “We wanted a coach who was also a mentor and a teacher of quality and character. We wanted someone who could recruit young men who were great students, great people and great athletes. And of course, we wanted a coach who could bring us a consistent championship program.”

Ball played at Missouri Western State from 1982 to 1985 where he was an All-American defensive back.

He replaces NAU’s head coach for 21 years Jerome Souers who moved from coaching to athletic fundraising and Native American initiatives for the Lumberjacks. NAU went 123-114 and 85-77 in the Big Sky under Souers.

He is the all-time leader in Big Sky career victories and losses and ranks in the top 15 of FCS coaches in career wins.

“Thank you to Jerome Souers for 21 years for all the lives you’ve changed. You built the foundation to make this a national power.”

Memphis will play Wake Forest in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. on ESPN.

“I’m heading back to Memphis tomorrow and then we got practice Friday, Saturday and Sunday and then we leave for the bowl game on Tuesday and then we play on Saturday,” Ball said on Wednesday. “Then, I’ll start working my way back here. I owe it to the players.”

Ball said it will be easy to recruit to Flagstaff.

“Just look around here,” Ball said. “I went through campus today. This is a gold mine. Why wouldn’t you want to come here? This one is special. The community, the academics, the facilities. It’s a special place.”