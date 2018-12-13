New look Camp Verde High School wrestling off to solid start this year

Camp Verde High wrestling is young this season but is off to a solid start.

The Cowboys opened the season with a second place finish at the Patriot Disposal Yavapai County Dual Meet Championships.

“It’s been going really good, really good, got a great group of kids,” CV head coach Larry Allred said. “They’re young and they’re green but they’re coming along. Our first tournament we took second at Embry Riddle, we beat everyone but Chino, we beat Mingus, we beat Prescott, for such a young team I was pretty excited.”

Then last week the Cowboys had 40 wins, 17 loses and 32 pins at the Chandler Prep Titan Wrestling invite.

Senior Anthony Tinghitella, who won the 132-pound state title last year, has been perfect so far at 145.

“He’s been dominating, pretty much tech pin, he hasn’t made it through a whole match for the season,” Allred said. “He’s like 18-0 and never got out of the second period.”

Allred, who coached Camp Verde Middle School for three years, for five years at CVHS and then back at CVMS, returned to the high school as head coach after the contracts of former head coach Tracy Tudor and assistant Mario Chagolla were not renewed on October.

Allred, an assistant under Tudor, said the wrestlers hardest hit by change transferred to Mingus Union.

“It helped when you’re they’re junior high coach, plus I coached the high school here for four or five years,” Allred said. “I was most of these guys’ junior high coach, so most of them I’ve pretty much known since they were little kids so that kinda helped with the transition.”

Allred’s son, Ryan, the first Cowboy to win four state championships and the 29th in Arizona history is an assistant.

Up next for the Cowboys is the McClintock Charger Wrestling Invitational on Dec. 21 in Tempe.

“That’s a pretty big tournament in Phoenix, but I think they’re getting ready, they’re in good shape,” Allred said.