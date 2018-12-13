Obituary: Eleanor Albers 1938-2018

Eleanor Albers, 80, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.

She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Oct. 3, 1938, to the late Richard and Teresa Hoalt.





She met her late husband, Lewis Albers, and began an adventurous life raising three kids, and moving to Utah, Texas, and finally settling in Arizona.

Ellie loved her family and friends. She loved plants and flowers, reading and baking. Also, she loved to quilt and crochet.





Ellie is survived by her children, Rick, Cindy and Marge; and their spouses, Mary Ellen, George, and Craig.



Also, she is survived by her grandchildren, Jenny, Loren, Chase, Wally, Nikki, Heather and Ryan; and her great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Brian, Brayden, Sonya, Braxton, Dominic and Abigail.





A viewing and memorial service was held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at Bueler Funeral Home, 255 South Sixth Street, Cottonwood, Arizona 86326.



