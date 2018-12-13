Obituary: John S. McReynolds 1956-2018

John S. McReynolds passed away peacefully at his home Dec. 5, 2018. He was born July 26, 1956, to Lee Tate and Frances (Frankie) McReynolds.





John proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

John was a local business owner and restaurateur and served on the Camp Verde Town Council. He was also an avid fan and supporter of Camp Verde schools’ sports teams.





John is survived by his loving wife, Margaret (Babe); his two sons, Jeremy and Josh; his mother, Frankie McReynolds; his sisters and brothers, Debbie Ullrich, Ruthie Bonde, Joel McReynolds, Troy McReynolds and Amy Rodriquez; six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.





The funeral services for John will be 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 360 S. 5th Street, Camp Verde, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at Middle Verde Cemetery.





Please convey your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com



Information provided by survivors.