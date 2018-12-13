Obituary: Marika L. Jones 1969-2018

Marika L. Jones was born in 1969 and passed away Nov. 19, 2018, in Tucson, Arizona.
She leaves three daughters, Mila, Kazmir and Zoey; sister, Mwandani; nephew, Bryan; uncle Tom; mother, Tina Jones; and joins her nephew, Shane; and her Mamie, in love and for healing.
She will be cremated; we wish no services.
Information provided by survivors.
