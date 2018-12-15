Deer Valley too much for Mingus Union girls basketball

After a back and forth first half, Glendale Deer Valley buried Mingus Union girls basketball on Friday night.

Deer Valley (7-4) beat the Marauders (3-7) 50-31.

“They’re a good team and I knew they were going to be a good team when we were walking into the game,” Mingus head coach Paul Ventura said. “We had talked a little bit about that we were going to face pressure the whole game, which they did, it was a little different than I had thought, they had pretty much all four girls really high and I thought the back two were going to be at back court but still we have to be able to adjust.”

The Marauders started the game on a 6-0 run but the Skyhawks responded with an 8-0 run. Mingus would tie it at 11-11 and then 13-13 but DV took a 17-13 lead into the halftime break.

“I thought we played a good first half; we had some injuries,” Ventura said. “We go about 10 on our varsity team, two girls go down and we got problems. We had some injuries and we had two girls that played a lot on JV that could have gone more minutes on varsity but because of that they could only play two quarters on varsity, But they worked hard.”

Then in the third quarter the Skyhawks came out like they were “shot out of a cannon,” Ventura said.

Deer Valley went on a 21-point run in the third quarter and outscored the Marauders 23-5 in that frame.

“We had a bad third quarter again I keep talking about having a let down in the third quarter,” Ventura said. “I think part

of it was us and part of it was them in the third quarter, they came out and played really good in the third quarter, we didn’t play our best. But on the flip side they didn’t give up, the third quarter was bad and they didn’t give up and they played all the way through the fourth quarter, so it had good and bad parts of it but obviously the final score isn’t great.”

DV junior shooting guard Acacia Clark scored a game high 15 points. Sophomore Chayce Doerksen led the way for Mingus Union with eight points.

Senior guard Sarah Williams left the game after her heart was racing, she got dizzy and went down, seeing some spots. They gave her some ice, some fluids and food hoping that would help.

She returned in the fourth quarter after feeling good to go but after it started again she left the game again.

“It’s not something that’s ever happened so it’s a little scary, especially as a coach and I’m sure for her as well,” Ventura said.

Ventura said the four seniors, guard Darien Loring, forward Lindsey Jones and guard/forward Summer Scott have played really hard.

“Darien Loring is a leader on the court, she always plays pretty consistent (Friday) night she didn’t score like normal but I think that she played whole game, she played knowing that she had to do other things, facilitate a little bit, make a good pass, try to do her best,” Ventura said. “If she can get the ball in, then she gets the ball in and when she doesn’t, we talked about being a good teammate and helping someone else get a shot. So I was proud that she did that.”

Young players like Doerksen and sophomore Kobe Madore have also done well for the Marauders this semester.

“They give us good minutes,” Ventura said. “Kobe is super aggressive, she plays really hard. So seeing those young girls really step and do that is great.”

The Marauders return to action when they host Bradshaw Mountain on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Then after they travel to Coconino they have a week off — from games — before heading to the Prescott Lady Badgers Winter Classic.

“We’re going to practice a lot over the break and then we’re going to have a tournament in Prescott at the end of the break, so we’ve to to stay focused,” Ventura said.