Letter: What direction will the county choose on Rojo Grande?

Editor:

Little by little, new gods, growth, convenience, and more growth assert themselves in the Verde Valley, and soon no sacrifice is unthinkable on their behalf.

As for the Rojo Grande project should it go through what of the wild ones, the elk, the bear, the bobcat, not to mention the numerous bird species residing throughout this legendary landscape.

“A thing is right when it tends to preserve the integrity, stability and beauty of the biotic community. It is wrong when it tends otherwise” stated Aldo Leopold, leading ecologist.

If this development succeeds, the wild creatures will move on, leaving only memories. So much more is at stake than just the future of Rojo Grande.



This potential land sale to far distant Chicago developers represents the cross roads we are at with our values and the value of preservation of beautiful, wild places for future generations to come. What direction will the county choose?

James Bishop Jr.

Karen Walker

Verde Valley