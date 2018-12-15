VACTE fire science students prepare for state certification

COTTONWOOD – The Firefighter Academy at Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education “has been busy training and preparing students” to become qualified as firefighters, said Steve Darby, the program’s fire science instructor.

On Nov. 29, the Valley Academy fire science students traveled SR 260 to 13-mile rock for a day of rappelling. Copper Canyon Fire District’s Jake Cecil led the students through rappelling techniques that they used to scale down an 80-foot cliff.

On Dec. 6, crews from Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority visited Camp Verde High School and raised the department’s 80-foot aerial ladder.

According to Darby, students were tasked with climbing to the top, locking their safety harness in, and leaning back with both hands out.

Students also used ground ladders to climb their way to the school’s roof.

“As it turned out, two of the four firefighters that came that day were graduates of the very same firefighter program the students were enrolled in,” Darby said. “Tanner Rezzonico (2011 graduate) and Austin Stutzman (2013 graduate) passed along advice to the young cadets on what it takes to secure a position in the fire service.”

On Dec. 8, students learned how to mitigate a Hazardous Materials incident, which included flowing foam and assembling a decontamination corridor.

Valley Academy’s fire science program teaches students from Camp Verde, Mingus Union and Sedona high schools as well as students who are home schooled.

Coursework is from August until May and concludes with graduation.

Students who successfully complete the program will earn 15 college credits from Yavapai College.

To date, more than 30 former students have been hired around the state as firefighters at fire departments and with the US Forest Service.