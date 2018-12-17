Arvel Bird, Earth Speak & friends bring Winter Solstice Concert to Old Town Center

The Old Town Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the return of the incomparable Celtic Indian Arvel Bird for the popular “Annual Winter Solstice Concert” on Friday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m. Joining Arvel on this solstice evening for songs of the season are Kimberly Kelley, Kaleah and the eco-music group Earth Speak featuring William Eaton, Susannah Martin, Claudia Tulip and Bart Applewhite.

The concert will feature some of the world’s favorite Christmas melodies, original songs and music from our indigenous ancestors, in the spirit of gathering on this longest night.



If You Go ... • What: Arvel Bird, Earth Speak and Friends -Annual Winter Solstice Concert • When: Friday, December 21st, 7:00 PM • Where: Old Town Center for the Arts, 5th Street & Main, Cottonwood • How Much: $20 advance, $22 door, $25 priority seating • More info: (928) 634-0940; www.oldtowncenter.org

Traditionally the winter solstice, in the northern hemisphere, is a time of quiet solitude and contemplation, but also a time to gather for hope and prayer, and to celebrate the eventual return of the sun’s high arc to bring warmth, for the coming Spring planting season that sustains all life;

Of Paiute ancestry Arvel Bird, was named by the prestigious Cowboy and Indian Magazine, as one of their top 4 favorite Native American Musicians, along with Buffy St. Marie and R. Carlos Nakai. Arvel is a violinist, flutist and composer who brings to life the dramatic connection between Native American and Celtic traditions, stirring up scenes that echo from North American memory.

Arvel has won the coveted title of Artist of the Year at the Native American Music Awards (Nammys), followed by the Best Instrumental Album at the Canadian Aboriginal Music Awards (Cammys) among others.

As comfortable on Native American flute as he is on violin, guitar and other instruments, Arvel has played with such top country stars as Glen Campbell, Loretta Lynn, Ray Price, Louise Mandrell, and many more.

For 13 years Arvel and his wife and musical partner Kimberly Kelley toured across the United States and internationally, and recently they’ve made Cottonwood their home with the founding of the Center of Universal Light. Kimberly brings harmony vocals, keyboards and bodhran to this evening of holiday inspired music.

The eco-music group Earth Speak expresses the deep connection to the rich oral tradition of our ancient and contemporary ancestors and our long time engagement in communicating with the animal, plant and elemental worlds.

Earth Speak includes: visionary harp guitarist William Eaton, flutist-vocalist Claudia Tulip, vocalist-percussionist Susannah Martin and harp-bass guitarist Bart Applewhite. Four time Grammy Nominee and Canyon Records recording artist, Eaton is also acknowledged as one of the world’s great designers and builders of unique guitars and stringed instruments.

Classically trained, jazz influenced and world music inspired, Claudia Tulip performs on silver and ethnic flutes, and panpipes, with a “beautiful blend of imagination, deft technique and soulful expression.” With an ability to sing in several different languages and to improvise fluidly, vocalist Susannah Martin brings worlds of experience in vocal styles. Susannah also adds a groovy beat on cajón and hand percussion.

Bart Applewhite toured nationally with the band Congo Shock. He is a graduate, and now administrator, of the Roberto-Venn School of Luthiery, in Phoenix, where he designs and builds one-of-a-kind bass harp guitars.

Kaleah, a beautiful ethereal singer, songwriter and keyboard player, well known in Verde Valley, will bring her unique interpretations of well-loved favorites; Silent Night, Scarborough Fair and others.

Join these talented performers to ignite your soul and keep you energized, entertained and inspired for the holiday season.

Tickets for Arvel Bird, Earth Speak and Friends - Annual Winter Solstice Concert are $20 in advance, $22 at the door, and $25 priority seating.



Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com, in Cottonwood at Desert Dancer and Mount Hope Foods; and in Sedona at The Literate Lizard Bookstore. Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street (5th Street & Main) in Old Town Cottonwood.

For more information please visit oldtowncenter.org or call Elena Bullard at 928.634.0940.