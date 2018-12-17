Call for entries for Northern Arizona Watercolor Society 2019 Watermedia Exhibition

Calling all water media artists. The Northern Arizona Watercolor Society has announced the 2019 Watermedia Exhibition. The deadline for receipt of entries, images, and related material is Jan. 31, 2019. The exhibition will be held March 1-18, 2019, at the Special Exhibition Gallery, Sedona Arts Center, 15 Art Barn Road in Sedona.

The juror for this show is Ken Hosmer (www.kenhosmer.com), and his selection of artwork will be from digital images. He will be expecting landscapes, portraits, florals, abstract expressionism, still life and more. The prospectus has a wide range of watermedia, surfaces and framing choices.

The Watermedia Exhibition awards will include Best of Show, Award of Excellence, Juror’s Award, NAWS Memorial Award, plus Awards of Distinction for: Innovative Watermedia, Transparent Watercolor, a Non-representational Subject, and a Representational Subject. All entries must be priced for sale, for insurance purposes.

This artistic competition has a broad media criteria – all water-based media on most surfaces, either two or three dimensional, are permitted. There will be numerous cash and merchandise prizes, as specified later in this article.

Exhibition Calendar:

• Jan. 31: Deadline for receipt of images and related material.

• Feb. 8: Acceptance notices will be sent by email or regular mail.

• Feb. 28: Take-in of accepted work, 9:30 a.m to noon. (same as Exhibition Location)

• March 1: Show opens at 10 a.m.

• March 14: Reception and Awards Presentation 5 -8 p.m.

• March 19: Pick up artwork between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Entry fees are one entry $20; two entries $30; three entries $35. Fees are non-refundable and due with the entry form and images.

The NAWS Watermedia Exhibition is open to NAWS members whose dues are current. Non-members may enter by paying membership dues of $35 (to join NAWS) plus entry fees. Entries must be original and entirely the work of the unsupervised entrant. Copies, prints and digitally produced material of any kind are not allowed. Entries must have been completed in the past 2 years. Artists who have work(s) in the show are required to work one shift per entry at the gallery.

Materials include the following range:

A. Papers and Boards: Submitted work must be on acid-free white paper, or synthetic papers including “Yupo” and “Plastex”, “Claybord”, “Aquabord”, Illustration board for wet media and cold or hot press illustration/watercolor board and canvas.

B. Texture Application: Surfaces may not have a mechanically produced texture including real or simulated fabric texture prior to painting. A light texture of gesso may be applied. Tar gel and similar material is allowed in clear or color-added form. Also included are acrylic gel mediums used for creating textures prior to painting so long as they maintain the integrity of water media. Stamps if used, must be hand made by the artist.

C. Media: All Water-soluble media are acceptable including transparent and opaque watercolor, gouache, fluid acrylic, colored inks, casein paint and egg tempera. Additional media may be applied by water-soluble pencil or watercolor crayons or charcoal primarily used in a painting manner and at least partially dissolved. Some of this work may remain in drawing form so long as the emphasis is on the painted portion. Painting may also be combined with line work including ink and/or pencil. Artwork must be presented in a primarily aqueous manner. Heavy bodied acrylic, water mixable oils and alcohol inks are not allowed.

E. Collage: Materials used for collage must originally be white paper and then colored by the artist. Rice papers, tissue papers, other acid free white papers and unvarnished synthetic papers may be used.

Frames must be simple but sturdy enough to support the art’s weight and be appropriately wired (no saw-toothed hangers). The entry should be ready to display with a clean, professional appearance. Darks, neutrals or white & off- white mats may be used. Liners or filets, if used may be colored. Any scratched, damaged and or soiled framing will be refused. The artist will have until 4p.m. at Take-In to fix the problem.

Paintings must be protected with Plexiglass, glass or an archival finish. If glass is used the finished frame size can be no larger than 616 square inches, due to weight. Do not put glass on a shipped painting. Paintings on Watercolor Canvas or clayboard do not need matting.

Submissions may be two- or three-dimensional. Entries composed of paper constructions, paper sculpture, paper collage, cut paper, mobiles or two or three dimensional wall pieces and installations are eligible. Three-dimensional objects should be stable with supports well attached so that they can sit on a table or the floor without additional support.

For further detailed information for entries or a complete Prospectus and entry form please go to the NAWS website at www.naws-az.org For questions call Jane Brothers at 928-554-4501.