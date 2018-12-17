For those who may like a type of Indian spiritual flavor of the well known Christmas holiday, the HUB in Sedona will host “Come Celebrate An Indian Christmas.”

There will be special kirtans (musical mantra meditation) from local kirtan artists, the showing of a full length documentary movie --“Jesus In India”, and a vegetarian dinner.

The movie follows a former fundamentalist from Texas who is ousted from his church, for asking unwelcome questions about the “missing years” of Jesus - the years from 12 to 30 unaccounted for in the Bible. The Texan, author Edward T. Martin, undertakes a seeker’s quest across 4,000 miles of India in search of evidence and answers about where Jesus was during those “Lost Years.” An impressive array of Religious scholars and authorities weighs in, developing the cases for and against the theory of Jesus having traveled extensively in India.

Both vegan and vegetarian food will be served for the Christmas feast, and a $10 donation is suggested for the event.

Also a R.S.V.P is requested of those who plan to attend, so that enough food can be prepared, by calling 928.399.0123.

The event, sponsored by the Sedona Center of Vedic Culture, is from 2-6 p.m. Christmas Day, Dec.25, at the HUB, located at 525 Posse Ground Road, in Posse Ground Park, Sedona.