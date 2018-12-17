Kudos logo

DJ ill.Ego, Black Lemon guarantee fun weekend at Cottonwood Main Stage

Black Lemon consists of Flagstaff married couple and winners of “Northern Arizona’s Got Talent” contest Robert and Destiny Diaz, the band plays a variety of covers and with impressive harmonies and melody-driven songs. The show is 21+, starts at 9 p.m. Dec. 22 and there is no cover charge.

Originally Published: December 17, 2018 10:26 a.m.
Friday, Dec. 21, Main Stage welcomes local favorite, DJ ill.Ego. DJ ill.Ego’s performance roots began at Cottonwood’s Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley, but throughout Arizona.

Ill.Ego has been begun opening for national acts in Flagstaff and Phoenix-area music venues and clubs. Attendees can expect a high-energy dance party featuring music and songs from a variety of genres and decades. The event is free and begins at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 22, has the return of Flagstaff band, “Black Lemon.” Consisting of Flagstaff married couple and winners of “Northern Arizona’s Got Talent” contest Robert and Destiny Diaz, the band plays a variety of covers and with impressive harmonies and melody-driven songs. The show is 21+, starts at 9 p.m. and there is no cover charge.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m.

Tuesdays are swing dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with host, Braiden Campbell at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays.

All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.