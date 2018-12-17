The Grasshopper Grill: Rick Cyge fingerpicking Friday

The Grasshopper Grill, at the corner of Page Springs and Cornville Roads, this week features live entertainment Friday and Saturday. Starting at 5:30 p.m., the region’s most popular and talented singers, songwriters, instrumentalists and bands cycle through the Grasshopper Grill.

Friday, Dec. 21, Rick Cyge graces the lounge with some of the tastiest finger style guitar work to be seen anywhere. Residing and performing primarily in the Sedona area, Rick’s stylings have received rave reviews from audiences comprised of folks from all around the world.

His finger-picked renditions come from a wide range of genres and are highlighted especially in his treatment of Beatles favorites. Cyge’s performance is precise, elegant and sonically understated, making the perfect fit for dinner, conversation and great listening.

Saturday, Dec. 22, classically trained guitarist Gina Machovina returns to the Grasshopper lounge. As accomplished as any similarly trained instrumentalist at the highest levels, Gina chooses Sedona and the Verde Valley as her touring range. Arriving just a couple of years ago from the Pacific Northwest, Machovina quickly established herself locally as perhaps the most active and rightfully in-demand entertainers in the region.

Gina’s musicality is equally exposed in her vocal styling across all popular music realms. Using those classical guitar chops to her best advantage, Fleetwood Mac, Neil Young and a host of rockers are presented faithfully yet unconventionally in a manner that sets her above and apart as a true pro and regional favorite.

The Grasshopper Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, located at 1160 S. Page Springs Road, Cornville. (928) 649-9211.