Ironwood brings supercharged Beatles nostalgia to Steakhouse 89 in Sedona

In the exciting new trio “Ironwood,” fingerstyle guitarist Rick Cyge reunites with his partner from ‘The Sedona Guitar Duo,’ bassist/guitar player Steve Douglas and adds drummer/percussionist Kevin McQuaid.



For those familiar with Cyge’s solo work or who have enjoyed the Sedona Guitar Duo, this new incarnation rounds out their sound with a full rhythm section. It happens Wednesday, Dec. 26, 8:30-11:30 p.m. at Steakhouse89, 2620 W. Hwy 89-A, Sedona.

Rick Cyge’s folk and acoustic music roots run deep. Together with Ironwood, this veteran of the Boston folk and acoustic music scene of the 1980’s will take you back to that magical time with a danceable mix of supercharged Beatles nostalgia.

“When I first heard The Beatles, I was only 13 and my world was forever changed,” Cyge said.

During his years in Boston and New England, from 1969-1988, Cyge spent much of his music career as a singer/guitarist, performing his unique arrangements of classic and contemporary folk and ‘singer/songwriter’ songs as well as his own compositions in folk clubs, coffeehouses and concerts. His business venture, Wood & Strings Music Center, a folk music school, retail guitar and music store and concert venue quickly became one of the hubs for the vibrant folk and acoustic music scene.



Cyge’s focus over the past 25 years has been instrumental music, both as a soloist and in his guitar/flute duo with his wife, Lynn Trombetta as ‘Meadowlark.’



Over the last decade Cyge has also established himself in Sedona and northern Arizona where he was voted 2018 Sedona’s Best Musician, KUDOS Reader’s Choice Award, and is known for his nearly endless number of unique solo guitar arrangements of favorite Beatles music and Baby Boomer classics.

Cyge has 12 CDs to his credit, many with ‘Meadowlark.’ In the last few years, he has recorded and released two self-produced solo fingerstyle guitar CDs, “GUITARtistry” and “GUITARtistry 2” featuring his guitar artistry through his arrangements of what he refers to as “Baby Boomer Classics.”

Cyge’s latest release is “Rick Picks The Beatles,’ an entire CD of his own arrangements of 35 songs of The Beatles. CDs will be available at the event. Visit www.RickCyge.com.

Steve Douglas is a widely sought after musician in Sedona/Verde Valley. Best known for his impressive prowess on both electric and standup bass, he is also a fine guitarist and has performed with Cyge as the Sedona Guitar Duo, creating a buzz at regional venues.

Versatile drummer/percussionist Kevin McQuaid is equally at home with a jazz trio, rock band, or acoustic ensemble and will also be featured on cello in Ironwood.



Call 928-204-2000 for information.