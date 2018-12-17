Nashville singer-songwriter Sophia Angeles returns to Vino Di Sedona

Sedona’s best open mic night, hosted by Dan Rice, is every Thursday, 6-10 p.m., at Vino Di Sedona. Each musician is allotted an amount of time, or number of songs, and every week brings a variety of new talent along with regulars like KB Bren, Jim French, Ron McLain, Jerry Wayne McFarland, David Harvey, Tim Young, and Dave Rice who frequently play at Open Mic.

Saffire, Sedona’s best rock trio, performs at Vino Di Sedona on Friday night, Dec 21, 7-10 p.m. Saffire is a straight-up quality rock ‘n roll trio with a wide and far-reaching repertoire. Their sound is authentic and driving; featuring complex rhythms, soulful melodies and spirited grooves.

Though newly formed last year in the Verde Valley, the three members have a tight chemistry in their love for music. Classic tunes from the last several decades are covered in an original and very engaging way.

“It is so much fun to be playing the songs I grew up loving,” says Gina Machovina, classical guitarist/singer and songwriter for Saffire. “But even more enlivening for me is the focus and attention we are giving to my music compositions. They are really taking shape in the best way possible.”

Gina brings a unique virtuosity and mesmerizing quality to the forefront as well as an edgy and artistic set of original tunes.

Percussionist Terry Brennan is a forceful and dynamic player and has a sixth sense when providing the textural backbone for the group, and he has a strong deep voice, and plays harmonica and sax.

Al Hinojoza, bassist, has awesomely stepped up to complete this rock trio, learning the instrument at breakneck speed. No one believes he has just ‘picked up’ the instrument a year ago. Saffire loves what they do, and they just released their first CD as a band, Marble Sea.

Saturday wine tasting at Vino Di Sedona is accompanied by Paolo 3:30-6 p.m., Dec 22. Paolo is an accomplished vocalist/pianist known for putting a delicious twist of romance back into jazz.

His audience loves to hear his new arrangements of the great romantic songs of the past. His musical style is a modern blend of breathy vocals, rich harmonies and soulful rhythms.

His “best musical friend” is his keyboard, and his “favorite song” is the one he is singing each moment.

What do Simon & Garfunkel, The Everly Brothers, Seals & Crofts, Loggins & Messina and Chad & Jeremy all have in common? They were all dynamic pairings of two musicians, who together created a signature sound that was instantly recognizable.

Saturday, Dec. 22, 7-10 p.m., Vino Di Sedona features two such musicians; Chris Seymour and Rick Cyge have that same kind of chemistry they create when they combine their unique individual talents that contrast and compliment one another into a single collaborative sound, Seymour & Cyge. Each of these artists brings a depth of experience and distinctive style to the mix. They released their debut CD, Are You Happy Now?, in 2012.

Rick Cyge, a seasoned performer with over 45 years on stage and a veteran of the Boston-area folk and acoustic music scene of the 1970s and 80s, performed as a solo singer/guitarist in that vibrant scene and honed his skills as not only a top-notch and well-respected guitarist, performer and composer, but also became a highly sought-after sideman whose talents enhanced the sounds of those he accompanied both live and in the studio.

Chris Seymour has become a fixture in the Sedona music scene with his stint in the Oak Creek Boys, a country band that covers contemporary and traditional country classics, The Heavenly J’s (as John Denver and Johnny Cash) and The Rifftors, a 50’s tribute band where both Seymour and Cyge are featured artists. In addition, Seymour has produced several Theme Night concerts at Studio Live. Seymour brings humor and a palpable love for all types of acoustic and folk music to his performance.

Vino Di Sedona welcomes back Nashville singer-songwriter Sophia Angeles Sunday, Dec 23, 6-9 p.m. Sophia is a pop singer-songwriter with a fresh original sound who recently relocated to Nashville from the red rocks of Sedona.

Captivating audiences with her uniquely arranged cover tunes and well-crafted original music, Sophia’s powerful vocal style, melodies, and lyrics are already making waves in music city. Singing, performing and writing from an early age, Sophia plays guitar, piano, ukulele, and is a prolific songwriter. She has been performing professionally for over five years in hotels, restaurants, as well as public and private events.

Celebrate Christmas Eve with live music by Tim Young, 6-9 p.m. Tim is known for his upbeat music. Before moving to Sedona, Tim had a 30-year music career in NYC where he performed hundreds of shows and released three CD’s.

He was raised in the heyday of AM top forty radio and the Folk music boom, his inspirations are everyone from Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, and Arlo Guthrie to The Beatles, Sex Pistols, Ramones, Cars and Nirvana.

Instrumentally, Tim is a stand-out rhythm guitarist, both acoustic and electric. He has composed music and songs for TV and several independent films. Tim’s lyrics are inspired by personal relationships, politics, the bar scene, and the music business.

Vino Di Sedona will be closed on Christmas Day

Vino Di Sedona Fine Wine and Craft Beer, is located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682