Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Director: Rob Marshall
Writer: David Magee
Producers: John DeLuca, Marc Platt, et al.
Cast: Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury, Emily Mortimer, et. al.
Decades after her original visit, the magical nanny returns to help the Banks siblings and Michael’s children through a difficult time in their lives.
Rated PG for some mild thematic elements and brief action.
Cold War
Amazon Studios
Director: Pawel Pawlikowski
Writer: Pawel Pawlikowski
Producers: Tanya Seghatchian, Ewa Puszczynska, et. al.
Cast: Joanna Kulig, Tomasz Kot, Borys Szyc, Agata Kulesza, Jeanne Balibar, Aloïse Sauvage, et. al.
A passionate love story between two people of different backgrounds and temperaments, who are fatefully mismatched and yet condemned to each other.
Rated R for some sexual content, nudity and language.