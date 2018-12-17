Not Your Grandmother’s Afghan: Fiber artists trunk show at Sedona Arts Center

A fabulous group of fiber artists have come together to create a special exhibition and sale of wearable art at the Sedona Arts Center.

The Fiber Artist’s Trunk Show features 14 artists that create beautiful one-of-a-kind handmade works. Among the works are knitted, felted, woven and handspun works resulting in a variety of scarves, shawls and hats including sparkly holiday and party wear.

Bookmarks and ornaments are also featured. Fiber artists start with the most basic of materials often hand-dying and hand-making the fabric itself.

Vince Fazio, executive director of the center, says, “We have an incredibly sophisticated and distinctly modern group of fiber artists in the Sedona area and we are grateful that they have come to the Arts Center to share their productions -- as an added benefit it is also really nice that the sales will benefit the Verde Valley Sanctuary.”

The Verde Valley Sanctuary will receive 10 percent of all sales from the special trunk show. Attend the opening reception to enjoy food, wine and first choice from the collection.

The Arts Center galleries will feature trunks and mirrors and the artists themselves will be modeling some of the items. You can buy the works right off their backs.

If You Go

• Opening Reception: Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, from 5 to 7 p.m. (the show will remain at the Center through Friday, Dec. 21)

• Where: Sedona Arts Center Fine Art Gallery

• Participating Artists: Izzy Simmer, Nancy Black, Patty Boldenow, Marci Lebowitz, Janet Klebe, Nancy Bollard, Lucie Giebelhaus, Shelly Schmaltz, Cathy Davies-Sloan, Chris Guenther, Debra Baker, Sandra Blatnic, Caroline Giberti, Jill Suydan and Molly Shuvani.