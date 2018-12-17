Red Earth Theatre brings ‘A Christmas Carol’ to Tlaquepaque

Red Earth Theatre returns to Tlaquepaque for two performances on Thursday, Dec. 20, at 6 and 7.30 p.m., with a reading of ‘A Christmas Carol’ in the Chapel at the Patio de la Camilla.

Performers include Larry Cohen as Scrooge and Dylan Reece Marshall as Marley, with Dave Belkiewitz, Riley Whitaker, Mitch McDermott, Cathy Ransom, Kevin MacDormott, Tiffany Grimm, Paul Marshall, Lisa Shatz-Glinsky, Larry Rosenberg and Jeanie Carroll. The three Christmas spirits are played by Joan Westmoreland, Terra Shelman and Dylan Marshall.

Director Kate Hawkes, working with a script adapted by Cindy McGean, is excited to bring this version to Sedona. Over 12 years ago she worked with a group in Portland, Oregon, touring the show in the area for several years.

Performing in the little Chapel at Tlaquepaque in Sedona she expects not to have to deal with a lot of snow as was often the case in Portland. This fast-paced energetic version is spiced with a variety of Christmas songs.

Back in July, Wendy Lippman (Tlaquepaque owner and property manager) and Kate Hawkes (Red Earth’s producing artistic director) got together to add live theatre to the current roster of live music and other events.

The third Thursday of each month brings a series of simple stripped-down theatrical performances, featuring local performers and a variety of live forms.

Future dates in 2019 include Jan. 17 (Wdya’Got with Zenprov), Feb. 14, March 14, April 18, May 16 and June 20. If you are a theatre performer with an idea for a show, please contact Red Earth Theatre at info@redearththeatre.org or by phone at 938-399-0997.

A nonprofit company founded in 2013, Red Earth Theatre provides a platform to inspire and nurture many voices through live performance, and encourages dialogue exploring the human experience in our diverse communities throughout the Verde Valley. Producing new work, old favorites, reader’s theatre and working collaboratively with many organizations to include the performing arts in creative forms, Red Earth Theatre aims to provide opportunity for everyone to experience live performance.

Red Earth is offering two performances of ‘A Christmas Carol’ to allow as many people as possible to see it. Their last show in November was sold out and people were turned away. Seating is limited so please arrive a little early and enjoy the beautiful chapel before the reading begins.

Plan to have a meal before or after the show at one of the local restaurants, pick up a cup of something warm, dress cozily and join us when we revisit this timeless classic in the Chapel at 6 and 7.30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 20.

Those attending also are asked to bring a nonperishable food donation (or gift card to a grocery store) that will be shared with those in need.

