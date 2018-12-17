Sound Bites Grill presents: Neil Diamond Holiday Christmas Tribute

Appearing in the Celebrity Show Lounge at Sound Bites Grill on Sunday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m., is Arizona’s award-winning Neil Diamond Tribute Band performing a special Christmas Show.

Sound Bites Grill is located in the Hyatt Pinon Pointe shops, a modern-day entertainment restaurant that features a high-class show lounge in addition to regular dining in their main dining room and patio. The venue offers music nightly and this weekend you will enjoy a Jazz Trio Friday Night, Esteban and Teresa Joy Saturday Night and the weekend ends with a really fun Neil Diamond Holiday Christmas Show.

You will feel like you’re in Vegas with a high-energy group led by vocalist Eddie Kij, along with his hand-picked band of professional musicians. Eddie has worked hard to replicate the glitter and vocals of the legendary Neil Diamond.

Eddie performs with the same magic, charisma and strong audience connection that made Neil Diamond so popular over the years. This show has been voted Best of Scottsdale three years in a row. Close your eyes and you’ll swear its Neil Diamond.

AZ Diamond performs all the classic Neil Diamond songs that have remained popular through the years such as “America,” “Kentucky Woman,” “Solitary Man,” “Cherry, Cherry,” “Thank The Lord For The Nighttime,” “Sweet Caroline” and many more. Did you know Neil Diamond has been responsible for writing some of the most memorable songs in pop music history and he has sold in excess of 120 million albums and has continued to reign as one of the top five most successful solo artists in pop music? You can experience this high energy and enjoy the classics with Az Diamond.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ Diamond delivers a high-quality professional tribute to Mr. Neil Diamond and his timeless music. Definitely not “just another tribute band,” AZ Diamond replicates both the sound and styling of the original recordings, adding the best details of his subsequent live performances to make you feel like you’re watching “The Man” himself on stage.

The doors open at 5:30 and show time is 7 p.m. The venue offers serves their entire menu until 9 p.m. so you can enjoy dinner and a show. Tickets are required to attend the Holiday Diamond Concert.

In addition to a great finale to your Christmas Weekend in Sedona, the weekend is full of Holiday music for you and your family.

Thursday evening, Dec. 20, Eric and Robin Miller will be doing a special Chill on the Hill with holiday music in addition to their originals and covers, This dynamic duo perform weekly on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m.

Friday night, Dec 21, Scandalous Hands out of Prescott Arizona a jazz, funk fusion and soft rock band will be performing from 7 to 10 p.m. There will be dancing and the full menu is available until 10 p.m.

Saturday night, Dec 22, world-renowned Esteban is performing his finale concert for the year in Sedona. This will be a special acoustical Christmas concert with Teresa Joy, his daughter. Hear songs from his numerous Christmas albums and stories of his musical journey.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are required for the concert.

Enjoy your weekend in Northern Arizona and if you like Neil Diamond check out www.soundbitesgrill.com for more information or to purchase tickets.

Sound Bites Grill, “An Experience for the Connoisseurs of Life” is located at 101 N Hwy 89A in Sedona.

Call 928-282-2713 for more information or reservations.

The venue is open lunch and dinner daily from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights until 10 p.m.