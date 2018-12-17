Surfin’ with Sky Daddy at Cornville’s Old Corral

Among the Verde Valley’s favorite local watering holes and center of Cornville’s social scene, the Old Corral Bar offers a great lineup of fun for almost any taste. From a casual afternoon chat with friends to a top-notch live music dance and show, the Old Corral delivers.

Known for its weekly Saturday night live music scene, the dance floor fills fast, beginning at 8 p.m. in what can be well described as the Cornville Community Dance.

But, there is a lot more to like during the week, starting with Monday at 5 p.m. That’s when the popular weekly poker tournament begins. Tuesday brings another tournament, this time in the realm of billiards, only they call it pool. Segue to Wednesday there’s more pool, this time with league competition.

Saturday night is reserved for live entertainment. Genres vary weekly, but one theme remains – great dance music.

This week, Prescott’s Sky Conwell, known also for his Johnny Cash tribute band, “99 Years,”brings his “Sky Daddy and the Pop Rocks” show to town. This trio blends and mashes up sets of Surf, Rockabilly and Classic Rock that always jam the dance floors of the venues they visit

Sky makes his living solely as an entertainer and is known to be the hardest working and most frequently booked showman perhaps in the state. Conwell’s performances permeate the Prescott Whiskey Row music scene as a solo artist, with “99 Years” and with this “Sky Daddy & the Pop Rocks” show. His visits to Cornville always turn out to be a blast.

The Old Corral is located at 11375 E Cornville Road in Cornville and is open from 9 a.m. daily.