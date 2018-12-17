Tlaquepaque’s Sweet Stroll a magical celebration of the season

Back for a sixth year, the Tlaquepaque’s Holiday Sweet Stroll is a dazzling display of sparkling lights, fantastic entertainment, sweet treats, and even sweeter holiday deals for the savvy shopper. It’s a free event and everyone is warmly welcomed to soak up a dose of holiday cheer.

Come join he funSaturday, December 22, 2018, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Tlaquepaque’s participating gallery and boutique shop owners are in a generous mood, so be sure to bring your best inner shopper and enjoy great holiday discounts, gifts-with-purchase options, and more.

As you peruse the holiday treasures you’ll be treated to homemade Christmas cookies, delicious pomegranate chocolate truffles, candies, hot spiced cider, international chocolates, eggnog, liqueurs, and did we mention the chocolates? Bring the kids as this is one event they will not want to miss.

Not only will Santa drop by for wishes and photo ops, but your kids can also take selfies with the Grinch! And new this year is our Caroling Mouse strolling throughout the arts village. Just like all seasonal Tlaquepaque events there is epic entertainment to strike the right holiday mood from gypsy jazz, sweet flute, and violin performances to a Sedona favorite a cappella group.

“Tlaquepaque is always stunning this time of year,” said Wendy Lippman, general manager and resident partner of Tlaquepaque. “Our gorgeous giant sycamore trees are wrapped in thousands of LED lights throughout the property, including Tlaquepaque North, home to a 26-foot fully decorated Christmas tree. We hope you join us for the Holiday Sweet Stroll, a wonderful event for the whole family. And if we see you or not, may all your holiday celebrations be safe, and may you have a prosperous and healthy New Year from all of us at Tlaquepaque.”

For all you Sweet Stroll shoppers, here is what you can look forward to at the participating galleries:

Andrea Smith Gallery, 20percent discount and sweet treats while you shop; Azadi Fine Rugs, Christmas candy and chocolates; Azadi Navajo Rugs, Christmas candy and chocolates; Carre D’ Artistes, assorted chocolates and cookies; Eclectic Image Gallery, mini images at half price – the perfect size for gift giving;

Honshin Gallery of the Ascending Spirit, elves serving hot egg nog and mulled wine along with handouts and tasty goodies; Honshin Fine Art Gallery, organic nuts, dried fruit and handmade healthy chocolates, plus a “Giving Tree” with gifts to accompany purchases of $50 and up in both Honshin locations; Inner Eye, 10-percent discount on purchases over $50, plus chocolate truffles;

Kuivato Glass Gallery, pomegranate chocolate truffles with any purchase; Mountain Trails Gallery, 10 percent off any item, excluding precast sculptures; Renee Taylor Gallery, a gift card event; Rowe Gallery, hot cocoa, cider and holiday cookies.

Check out these boutiques for their holiday offerings: Bennali, free gift with purchase over $100; Cocopah, serving chocolates with a 50-percent off sale on its designer collection; Eisenart Innovations, 10 percent off any purchase and chocolates to sweeten the deal;

El Picaflor, homemade muffins and select discounts; Estebans, chocolate treats; Feliz Navidad, homemade Christmas cookies by Catherine; Natural Wonders, candy canes and a 10% discount on every purchase;

Panara, candy canes and a 15-percent discount on every purchase; Sedona Music Boxes & More, sweet treats and a gift with every purchase; Spirits & Spice, eggnog extravaganza with choice of liquors, brandies or vinegars;

The Sedona Shoe Company, Christmas cookies; Tlaquepaque Toy Town, a gift with every purchase.

Be sure to head to the Oak Creek Brewery for holiday cannolis

and the Pump House for mini cornets with filling. Of course, if you get really hungry there’s plenty to enjoy at Tlaquepaque’s five excellent restaurants. Reservations are suggested.

Holiday Sweet Stroll Entertainment Line-Up Tlaquepaque North:

Zazu, Gypsy jazz, infectious swing and improvisation combine to help ring in the season, 3 to 6 p.m.

Patio del Norte:

Red RockApella: Sedona’s favorite a cappella group singing holiday favorites favorite,

3 to 4 pm.

Kregg Barentine Trio: A fun nostalgia pop band, 4 to 7 p.m.

Movie: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” & “Elf”, 7 p.m.

Tlaquepaque Chapel:

Sherry Finzer Duo: Enjoy their new fusion sound, blending New Age, Latin, and classical music, 3 to 5 p.m.

Jonathan Levingston: Award-winning violinist and composer, 5 to 7 pm.

Patio de las Campanas:

Santa Claus: 3 to 6 p.m.

Divom Trio: Enjoy the eclectic sounds from keyboardist and composer, David Vincent Mills, 4 to 7 p.m.

Strolling the Arts Village:

Dickens Carolers: 3 to 7 p.m.

The Grinch and the Caroling Mouse: 3 to 7 p.m.

Free admission and free shuttle service is available 3 to 7 pm from the Uptown municipal parking lot and the Brewer lot.

Tlaquepaque is located at 336 State Route 179 in Sedona, Arizona. It is open