Camp Verde Board votes against search for new superintendent for now

CAMP VERDE – It’s been 11 months since the Camp Verde School Board named Danny Howe as the district’s administrator-in-charge.

On Dec. 11, the board decided that with Howe under contract to lead Camp Verde’s school district through the end of the 2018-2019 year, that there is no reason to revisit a superintendent search at this time.

The board’s vote to not seek a long-term replacement for Howe can be seen as a vote of confidence not in the short-term, but also in the long term.

“Hopefully it’s a marathon,” said Howe, who is also in his ninth year as principal at Camp Verde Middle School, following 19 years in the district’s middle school classrooms.

“I’m proud to be where I’m at,” Howe said. “To have people who have trust in you. I love this place. I love the community, the people, the kids.”

Camp Verde School Board member Helen Freeman said that Howe has “done an excellent job in bringing the district together and cultivating a climate that is trying to build good relationships between students and students, students and staff, and staff with staff.”

Freeman and Howe were among many who attended the annual Arizona School Board’s Association annual conference Dec. 12-14 in Phoenix.

At the annual Arizona School Board’s Association annual conference Dec. 12-14 in Phoenix, Freeman said she heard “a lot of discussion in the sessions about understanding the issues students today face and helping them to feel welcome at school.”

“As I listened to the ideas that were presented, such as the importance of greeting students at the door and learning to listen to each other, I felt that the Camp Verde Unified School District had a good start because it was already doing those things,” Freeman said. “A lot of those ideas were implemented with the Capturing Kids Hearts program that Mr. Howe first introduced at the Middle School and which is now being utilized at all the schools.”

Freeman said that Howe supports the Capturing Kids Hearts program “because he knows it is good for kids as well as the staff.”

“As I visited with other school board members from around the state, I realized that we were fortunate to not be going through the arduous task of searching for a new superintendent at this time,” she said.

For Howe, what Camp Verde schools does is “all Capturing Kids Hearts.”

“The way we treat people,” Howe said. “It’s about positive human relationships.”

