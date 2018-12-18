Firefighters respond to wildfire in Sycamore Canyon Wilderness

Coconino National Forest firefighters responded to a wildfire in the Sycamore Canyon Wilderness approximately 15 miles northwest of Sedona, which was reported Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

The Winter Fire is currently estimated at about 50 acres with a moderate rate of spread and is burning on an eastern slope of the wilderness area two miles west of Turkey Butte Lookout.

An engine and several members of the Flagstaff Hotshots were on scene and working to suppress the fire.

Smoke will be evident to people in the surrounding area, and burnout operations may produce more smoke that may be visible from Sedona and Flagstaff.

Sycamore Canyon will likely experience smoke impacts during the evening hours as smoke from the Winter Fire will settle and drain south down the canyon. Areas such as Clarkdale and Cottonwood may also experience some smoke impacts as the smoke drains down the canyon.