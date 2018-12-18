Path is perfect around Sunset Lake thanks to Boy Scouts Troop 7020

Verde Village Propery Owners Association Board Member Chris Kinderman and many other volunteers are working to clean up a lot of weeds and brush from around Sunset Lake (also known as the Duck Pond).



The small lake is found on East Del Rio off Rte. 260.



Many who live in Verde Village do not even know it exists. Originally created as a pond to draw water from in the 1970’s by the local fire department, that assignment gradually changed with time and installation of fire hydrants.



Nowadays, Sunset Lake is no longer needed to draw water from to put out fires. Instead, local domesticated geese and a mix of domestic ducks with wild ducks, ply the waters instead.



In the Winter, from November through late March, roughly 200 Canadian geese, consisting of many flocks, winter over in its waters.

Vegetation has impeded some areas of a path, huge stands of Rabbitbrush, roots sticking up here and there, erosion and other construction issues and rugged, chewed up areas of soil creating difficult walking conditions.



Kinderman and his intrepid volunteers want to change that. There has been a beginning effort in late 2018 to start clearing the path not only by VV POA volunteers, but some welcomed help from Boy Scout Troop 7020.



The Scouts have come twice, in November and December, spending half of their Saturday doing hard, sweaty work as a team to clear some of the path.



Anyone who has tried to remove a 10-foot tall Rabbitbrush (and there are many around the lake), knows how challenging and physically demanding it is to do it. These scouts went at it like unstoppable young warriors, and they are making a welcomed difference on the clogged path.



Chris Beisecker was an Eagle Scout and answered the call to become a Scoutmaster. He wanted to be a support to young men growing up in the Verde Valley whose dream it was to join the Boy Scouts.



Eventually, he would lead Troop 7020. Clarkdale Moose Lodge 1449, became the charter for the Community Troop.

Just about every Boy Scout has a goal to become a vaunted Eagle Scout. Each badge is earned and Scoutmaster Beisecker always challenges his scouts to be the best they could be.



More important, to “Be Prepared” for life and thriving in it. Building confidence is only one of many traits that bloom in the boys and girls, who join the Scouts BSA. Please contact him at scoutmaster7020@gmail.com for more information.

Kinderman said that he can use all the volunteers who would like to contribute their hard work and time to help clear this path and make it walkable for not only all Verde Village people, but for Cottonwood residents as well.



There are plans to make it a favorite stop for families, for those who want to walk their dogs, a pleasant place for people who enjoy birding or are looking for some “forest bathing,” in Nature to sooth their spirit.



Contact Chris Kinderman at: VVPOAsecretary2018@gmail.com and let them know you’d like to volunteer and contribute in a worthwhile clean up/