Cottonwood approves landscaping ordinance, new Parks & Rec members

COTTONWOOD -- Cottonwood City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday waiving required front and backyard setbacks in Old Town.

Cottonwood City Planner Scott Ellis said the idea to change the ordinance was brought forth by “several potential projects past and present.”

“This gives staff direction to modify those on a case-by-case basis to allow businesses to fit in and look similar to what’s already there,” he said.

Initially, the city’s zoning ordinance required a 20-foot front setback, a five-foot rear setback and a 0 – to 15-foot landscape buffer.

According to staff documents, the original ordinance wasn’t practical for older sections of Old Town and that many existing properties along Main Street are positioned close to the edge of the street. Cottonwood Planning and Zoning unanimously recommended council approve this amendment during their Nov. 19 meeting.

Cottonwood City Council unanimously endorsed the item Tuesday.

Council also appointed two new members to the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission. Edna Aherns and Donna Fulton will fill two open seats that expired in September.

For agendas and minutes, visit http://cottonwoodaz.gov/129/Agendas-Minutes. A livestream of the meetings is also available on the Verde Valley TV YouTube channel.