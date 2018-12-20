John Albert Farrell Jr. 1937-2018

John Albert Farrell, Jr., 81, of Cornville, Arizona, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. He was born in Washington, D.C., on March 27, 1937, to the late John and Ethel Farrell.





He moved to Arizona in 1995 with his loving wife, Margaret, after retiring from the IBEW as an Electrician. John loved to sing karaoke, watch football, travel and bet on everything he could. A true Irishman until the day he died. All things were green through his Irish eyes.



John is survived by his wife, Margaret; and his children, John A. Farrell, III, James M. Farrell, Melanie Vaughn, Marilyn Littleton, Truman White, Jr., Maureen Thomas; his sisters, June Quinn, Jean Sigmon; 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. John is preceded in death by his parents; two children, Joseph Farrell, Mary Lee; and his sister, Joan Farrell. Viewing services were held on Dec. 19, 2018, at his residence in Cornville, Arizona.



Mass and Gravesite services were held on Dec. 20, 2018, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Cottonwood, Arizona. An Irish wake will be held at a later date. God Bless my darling, sweetie pie. May you rest in Heaven until we meet again.



