NAU Football adds five during early signing period

FLAGSTAFF – The Northern Arizona football team added a total of five student-athletes during the National Letter of Intent early signing period on Wednesday.



The Lumberjacks inked three signees from Arizona and two from California – all of which are high school players that will join NAU head coach Chris Ball’s initial roster for the 2019 season.

Four of the five newcomers are on the offensive side of the ball, including a pair of quarterbacks and offensive linemen. The lone defensive signee is a cornerback.

The players from this season’s class will join the remainder of NAU football’s incoming class, which is expected to be unveiled on Feb. 6.

Noah Barta

Skyline High School / Mesa, Ariz.

Offensive Line

6-3 / 270

Versatile offensive lineman that saw time at both guard and tackle positions during prep career at Skyline High in Mesa…Helped guide Skyline HS to a No. 35 ranking in the state of Arizona during senior season (2019)…Played for the 2016 U.S. National Team in the Developmental Games in California…Bench presses 325 pounds, squats 455 and cleans 260.

Dawson McPeak

River Valley High School / Yuba City, Calif.

Quarterback

6-4 / 225

Recorded 62 passing touchdowns while completing 290-of-471 passes for 4,733 yards over 31-game career at River Valley High School…Averaged 16.3 yards per completion and tossed just 27 interceptions as a prep…Amassed 2,180 yards and 27 touchdowns while completing 66.3 percent (130-of-196) of passes as a senior…Tabbed 1,892 yards and 24 touchdowns as a junior…Combined for 22 touchdown tosses and 1,281 during freshman and sophomore campaigns…Rushed for 365 yards and added five rushing touchdowns…Averaged 5.1 per carry over prep career…Hauled in a touchdown pass as a junior…Also played basketball at River Valley HS.

Rascheed Sterling

Goldwater High School / Phoenix, Ariz.

Cornerback

5-11 / 175

Played both cornerback and running back at Goldwater High School in Phoenix…Saw action in 13 games during prep career and tallied 853 rushing yards while averaging 8.3 yards per carry…Rushed for 11 touchdowns and hauled in another two passes for scores and ran one kickoff back the distance…Tabbed one interception, forced a pair of fumbles and registered 44 tackles on the defensive side…Also played basketball at Goldwater HS.

Jeff Widener

Apple Valley High School / Apple Valley, Calif.

Quarterback

6-2 / 210

Completed 310-of-538 passes while compiling 5,791 yards and 88 touchdowns over 36 games as singal caller at Apple Valley High School…Averaged 18.7 yards per completion during prep career and committed only eight interceptions…Posted a staggering 53 touchdown passes against only five picks as a senior (2018) while recording 3,629 aerial yards for an average of 302.4 per game…Rushed for 346 yards and eight scores on 76 carries (4.6 per rush) in 2018…Set a school-record with eight touchdown passes in win over Silverado HS…Tabbed 35 touchdown passes, three interceptions and 2,151 yards through the air during junior season (2017) while adding 535 rushing yards (5.5 per rush) and seven touchdown runs…Made six receptions for 48 yards and a score as a sophomore (2016)…Saw some time at linebacker as a prep…Guided the Sun Devils to a 10-2 mark during final prep season (2018)…Also played basketball at Apple Valley HS.

Caden Wechsler

Sabino High School / Tucson, Ariz.

Offensive Line

6-4 / 280

Athletic offensive tackle who also played on the defensive line during prep career at Sabino High School in Tucson…Two-way player started all 13 games and helped guide the Sabercats to a 10-3 record during his senior season…Racked up 48 tackles and a pair of sacks as a senior…Posted 28 solo tackles during his junior campaign.

