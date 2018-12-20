Obituary: Wayne St. John 1942-2018

A celebration of Wayne's life will be held Sunday, Dec. 23, from 1-3 p.m., at the Cottonwood Recreation Center on 6th Street next to the library. Wayne was born Dec. 19, 1942, and was raised in Westport, Connecticut. He passed on Dec. 5, 2018, just shy of his 76th birthday.



Wayne quit high school to join the services.

He got his G.E.D. and during his 21 years in the Air Force, he earned a master's degree, learned to fly an F4 jet plane and became a colonel. When a heart attack grounded him, he decided to reinvent himself. So, as with anything he did, he immersed himself in the Arts, beginning with pottery and later all types of painting. He joined the Jerome Artists Cooperative Gallery over 18 years ago and became one of the best members any association could have.

He was also a member of El Valle Artist Guild, The Watercolor Society and the Yavapai College Potters group. Wayne was also the best friend anyone could ever ask for. Please come and share your Wayne story with us on Sunday, Dec. 23, at the Recreation Center (where Wayne was a very active member). There will be "finger food" provided by Wayne's son and daughter-in-law. If you wish to bring a dish, you are welcome to do so.



Information provided by survivors.