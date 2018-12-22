Camp Verde High School Student of the Month

Camp Verde High School has announced that senior Logan Pratt is the school’s September Kiwanis Student of the Month. Logan is second-ranked in his class with a 4.0 weighted GPA. Logan plans to attend Northern Arizona University to major in engineering and education. Logan has been a member of varsity track for four years and cross country for two years. He also participates in FCA and yearbook. Logan volunteers at his local church where he attends youth group and serves in children’s ministry.