County P&Z hears Rojo Grande plans amid public opposition

COTTONWOOD -- Crowds of people in red flooded the chambers of the Yavapai County Annex building in Cottonwood Thursday for a work study session introducing plans for a 172-acre manufactured home park near Sedona to the Yavapai County Planning & Zoning Commission.

Many were wearing stickers that read “El Rojo Grande No Zoning Change.”

Rojo Grande Sedona is a proposed senior-oriented manufactured home park to be located a few miles west of Sedona on the north side of State Route 89A. It is set to take the place of the former El Rojo Grande Ranch.

Equity LifeStyle Properties is the developer for the project. They currently own and manage Sedona Shadows, another manufactured home community located southwest of the proposed Rojo Grande development.

The developers are requesting to rezone the project site as planned area development with four dwellings per acre. The site is currently zoned as “Residential; Single-Family; Rural,” with a minimum lot size of two acres per dwelling and “Residential; Single Family Limited to site-build structures only,” with a minimum lot size per dwelling of 70,000 square feet.

If approved, the development would contain 688 parcels composed of up to 628 manufactured homes and 60 recreational vehicle sites. While the homes can be owned, the spaces would only be available for lease. The plan is in escrow, meaning the sale of the site is contingent on whether or not the zone change is approved.

Rod Jarvis, zoning consultant for Rojo Grande, touted the project for being environmentally friendly, having 46 percent open space and being a traffic solution. He said ELS has the “financial wherewithal” to bring in a “high-quality residential community.”



He added that the project has “wide public support.”

“We’ve collected 300 letters of support,” he said.



But according to Yavapai County Senior Planner Tammy DeWitt, the county’s planning division has received almost 587 letters opposing the project, two in support. 110 letters were submitted during Thursday’s meeting.

The meeting was not open to public comment.

In a letter to DeWitt, Mike Yarbrough wrote on behalf of the Board of Directors of Keep Sedona Beautiful that the development is “the worst-case scenario for the unique and sensitive land.”

“It is in direct conflict with the Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan which calls for ‘discouraging development in environmentally sensitive locations such as floodplains, view sheds and wildlife corridors,’” he wrote.

Sedona City Council declined support of the development during its Oct. 9 meeting. According to minutes, council directed staff to forward comments and concerns to the county. These concerns included; “density, lack of rural character, traffic impacts, desire for a shuttle, restrictions on short-term rentals, absence of green building practices, diversity of housing (to include workforce housing), and affordable housing.”

Jarvis said the development density is within “average density” for the area with 3.78 homes per acre.

He noted that although the community is 55-plus, there are still a lot of people in that age range who are still in the workforce.

The project will have another hearing Thursday, Jan. 17, at 9 a.m., before the project moves forward to the County Board of Supervisors. Those who wish to speak Jan. 17 will be given three minutes each.