Editor: The real fallacy is belief that humans do not cause climate change

Editor:

I do not need a half a page to contradict Mr. Michael Westlund. What he needs is a little common sense.

There are hundreds of millions of cars in the world and at any given moment are driving around spewing out 200-plus degrees Fahrenheit temperatures. That’s almost twice what the sun does to this planet.

Does that affect climate? Of course it does.

So do hundreds of millions homes spewing out 70-plus degrees of heat when it is cold.

Us lowly humans do have an impact, this is only two symptoms.

Perhaps M.W. should hop on a plane and fly into Los Angeles and look at the air outside. You could coat your hand with oil if you could stick it out the window.

Just a few things to think about when you call this a “fallacy”.

I realized this when I was 12 years old.

A. F. Moore

Cottonwood