Obituary: Robert Earl Ohlwiler 1933-2018

Robert Earl Ohlwiler (Bob), age 85, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at his home in Cottonwood, Arizona.





He was born on Feb. 3, 1933, in Clemenceau to Wilma and Albert Ohlwiler. In 1951 Bob married Delores Mercier in Cottonwood.

His parents and wife preceded him in death, as did his brother, James Ohlwiler.









Bob is survived by his three children. His daughter, Debbie Dumford, and her husband, Art, reside in Seligman, Arizona. Albert Ohlwiler, and his wife Vivian live in Chino Valley, Arizona. Clifford Ohlwiler and his wife, Cindy, are from Mckee, Kentucky.

He is also survived by his sister Pam Welch and her husband Skip of Cottonwood as well as nine grandchildren and twenty-five great-,grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at 10 a.m., at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northern Arizona Hospice www.nahealthfoundation.org/donate.

Information provided by survivors.