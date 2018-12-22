Sports briefs: Mingus boys basketball and soccer win two in a row, MUHS girls basketball falls

Mingus Union boys basketball closed out 2018 with another win.

The No. 23 Marauders (7-9, 2-1 Grand Canyon) beat No. 25 Coconino on the road on Friday night to win their second straight. Going into the week, the Marauders were on a three game losing streak.

With the win, Mingus Union moved to first place in the region, half a game up on No. 16 Lee Williams.

The Marauders return to action on Jan. 8 when they host No. 32 Flagstaff.

MUHS boys soccer tops Youngker

Mingus Union boys soccer evened their record at 2-2-0 on Monday night.

The Marauders beat Buckeye Youngker 4-1 on the road to end the semester on a high note. It is their second straight win.

Mingus Union started the season 0-2-0 with a 1-0 loss at Buckeye Union and 2-1 loss to Peoria at home. However, the Marauders beat Gilbert Mesquite 2-1.

They return to action on Jan. 8 when they host Scottsdale Saguaro at 5 p.m.

Mingus girls basketball falls at Coco

Mingus Union girls basketball ended the semester with a loss.

The No. 31 Marauders (3-10, 1-2 Grand Canyon) lost at No. 23 Coconino on Friday to drop their third straight game.

MUHS next action is at the Prescott Lady Badgers Winter Classic starting on Dec. 28.

Their next home game is Jan. 8 when they host Flagstaff at 5:30 p.m.