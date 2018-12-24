Chamber Music Sedona celebrates fine music and education with sixth annual Winterfest

On Sunday, Jan. 13 at 2:30 p.m., Winterfest will showcase acclaimed artists Sarah Shafer (soprano), Roman Rabinovich (piano) and Alexander Fiterstein (clarinet) as they perform a diverse selection of works by Schubert, Bernstein, Gershwin, and more.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy Schubert’s divine lieder, including hearing his famed “Shepherd on the Rock” amidst the setting of Sedona’s breathtaking Red Rocks.

Composed just one month before his death in 1828, “Shepherd on the Rock” traces an emotional voyage from romantic longing to profound loneliness and, finally, to hopeful anticipation.

In perfect contrast, the performers will play works by another beloved songwriter from a very different time, American icon Leonard Bernstein. Other highlights of the concert will include “Chants D’Auvergne” by French composer Joseph Canteloube, George Gershwin’s sultry “Summertime,” and a song from the Broadway hit “Show Boat.”

The concert’s vocals will be performed by Sarah Shafer, a rising-star soprano who actively appears on the world’s leading concert and operatic stages. A winner of the 2014 Astral Artists National Auditions, she recently made her Metropolitan Opera debut singing Azema in the John Copley production of Semiramide.

Alexander Fiterstein has been hailed as one of today’s most talented clarinetists. A recipient of the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant, he regularly performs in recital and with distinguished orchestras and chamber music ensembles worldwide.

Pianist Roman Rabinovich, praised for the emotional depth of his playing, was the winner of the 12th Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master competition.

With an international solo career, Roman’s recent highlight include performances at Leipzig’s Gewandhaus, London’s Wigmore Hall, the Kennedy Center in Washington’s DC, and New York’s Lincoln Center.

At the winter salon musicale, held on Thursday, January 10 at 5:30 p.m., Mr. Rabinovich will dazzle a smaller audience with a recital of masterpieces for the solo piano, including works by Bach, Schubert and György Ligeti.

Hosted in one of Sedona’s beautiful private homes, the salon will offer a unique opportunity for attendees to interact with the artist and enjoy world-class chamber music in an intimate setting. Light hors d’oeuvre and local wine will be served.

As part of Chamber Music Sedona’s commitment to introducing young people to world-class chamber music, the festival will include incredible vocal, clarinet and piano performances for local schools.

On Saturday Jan. 12, students at Sedona Red Rock Middle and High Schools will also have the opportunity to work with the artists in a masterclass setting. In addition, there will be an open rehearsal for students and the general public alike.

For the January 13 concert, general seating tickets are $40 and reserved seating tickets for adults are $60. Students between the ages of 13 and 21 (with ID) tickets are $15.

Admission is free for children 12 and under. Tickets for the salon musicale are available for $125 each.

Visit https://chambermusicsedona.org/winterfest-shepherd-on-the-rock/ to learn more about this exciting festival and to purchase tickets.