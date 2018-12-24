The Izzys rock in the New Year at Cornville’s Old Corral

For decades the Old Corral has been one of the Verde Valley’s favorite watering holes and center of Cornville’s social scene. The “OC” offers a great lineup of fun for almost any taste. From a casual afternoon chat with friends to a top-notch live music dance and show, the Old Corral delivers.

Known for its weekly Saturday night live music scene, the dance floor fills fast, beginning at 9 p.m.. right on through to 1 a.m.



This week things are a bit different as New Year’s Eve replaces the Saturday dance. That’s when the Izzys to turn classic rock inside out to usher in the year 2019. Most bands in this genre feature favorites from the 1960’s and 70’s, with an occasional nod to a now aging punk or alternative hit. The Izzies do the exact opposite.

On keyboard and mastering the sound, is Jim (J.J.) Jordan. Yes, he plays bass for the Gozers, but for the Izzys, he lays out a thick and precise keyboard foundation while adding vocals. Having toured with J.J. for decades and as a co-member of Iron Butterfly with him, lead guitarist Bill Carron brings some of the smoothest and most expressive instrumental solos and accompaniment anywhere.

Sharing lead guitar duties is John Heath. He is a fine singer, as well, delivering lead vocals in the alternative rock realm with true authority. On drums is, without question, the most in-demand percussionist in the region in the name of Clay Harper. The Izzys have a loyal following that loves to sing along with and dance to the bands extensive playlist. The dance floor will be full.

Some things change with a new year, but at The Old Corral the good old standby fun events stay the same. Starting with Monday at 5 p.m. the popular weekly poker tournament begins. Tuesday brings another tournament, this time in the realm of billiards, only they call it pool. Segue to Wednesday there’s more pool, this time with league competition.

Keep checking here in Kudos for additional events, like first Sundays in the afternoon with Thunder & Lightnin’s grassy Roots-Americana show, and from time to time a bonus Friday night band.

The Old Corral is located at 11375 E Cornville Road in Cornville and is open from 9 a.m. daily.