Letter: Will Verde Connect provide solution to region’s most pressing transportation problems?

Editor:

Verde Connect - a catchy name. We all wish to be better connected to work, friends, and shopping. The folks idling in line on 89A waiting to turn onto 260 certainly wish for a better connection. Those of us who’ve visited Sedona on a weekend have quite likely wondered if we’d ever reach our destination.

Instead of a remedy for these glaring connection problems we’re getting a bridge. Yes, the money is “free." However it’s our tax dollars and probably a funding match from our local tax dollars will be required as well.

I’m heartened that a concerted regional effort was made to obtain this grant, but am left wondering why funds couldn’t be used for our more pressing transportation problems.

Bob Rothrock

Cottonwood