Mingus Union teacher achieves National Board Certification

COTTONWOOD – It was as a senior in high school when Kristy Meyers knew she wanted to be a school counselor.

Dealing with “a lot of grief and other stuff,” it was her counselor who “changed a lot of things” in Meyers’ life.

First receiving the support she needed – then giving it back the past six years as a counselor at Mingus Union High School – Meyers is now one of eight school counselors in Arizona to be recognized as a Nationally Board Certified Teacher in the School Counseling subgroup.

According to the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards website, National Board Certification is a “rigorous assessment program designed to recognize and reward excellent teachers,” and was established to “professionalize the profession.”

To retired teacher Mary Wimmer, National Board Certification is “professional development on steroids.”

“Very few teachers nationwide attempt this,” said Wimmer, who taught for more than 30 years at Alhambra High School in the Phoenix Union High School District.

Twice as hard as earning her Master’s

On Dec. 18, Wimmer gave Meyers a celebratory balloon and congratulated her for the recognition.

For Meyers, the workload to achieve National Board Certification was “twice as hard as my Master’s was.”

For Meyers, it was important to achieve National Board Certification because it “ensures that you are facilitating your counseling with the best practices.”

A teacher or counselor must be on the job for three years before starting the National Board Certification. At Mingus Union since 2013, Meyers began her National Board Certification studies in the summer of 2016. Meyers completed the program in May 2018 and was told on Dec. 1 that she had achieved National Board Certification status.

By the numbers

Not only is Meyers the eighth counselor in Arizona to achieve the certification, she is the only Mingus Union educator with National Board Certification and one of the 3 percent of educators nation-wide who are certified.

Genie Gee, principal at Mingus Union, said that achieving National Board Certification is a “very big deal representing hours of hard work and dedication.”

National Board Certification is an advanced teaching credential that is a complement to an educator’s license. The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards offers 25 certificates that cover a variety of subject areas and student developmental levels.

Empathetic side

Meyers said that she’s “always been more on the empathetic side.”

“I’ve always had more relationships where people needed me to support them,” she said. “It’s normally where I fall in my relationships.”

Overall, Meyers said that the counselor-to-student ratio “is awful.”

Though Meyers has a case load of 450 students, she said the state average is “920-to-1.”

She does it, her job, with “a good balance of care and humor.”

“These are kids, bottom line,” Meyers said. “They need to know you have a heart and you can meet them where they are.”

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42