YCSO reports Christmas Eve burglaries in VOC area

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK -- On Christmas Eve, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responded to several burglaries in the Village of Oak Creek.

On the 200 block of Devil’s Kitchen Drive, authorities discovered that someone had attempted to force their way through a sliding glass door.

While canvassing the neighborhood, a patrol supervisor found evidence of another forced entry through a window at a home on Cove Drive. He also found a third residence where entry was attempted through a rear sliding glass door.



“All the residences were in close proximity on Devil’s Kitchen Drive and Cove Drive in the Village of Oak Creek,” said YCSO spokesperson Dwight D'Evelyn. “Evidence was recovered from some of the crime scenes.”

YCSO is asking everyone to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity.

D’Evelyn said nothing was taken from the first two residences. Authorities are still waiting to hear back from the resident in the third home.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. Refer report number 18-046335.

--Information provided by the Yavapai County Sherriff’s Office