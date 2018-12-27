VVFD: Authorities extinguish stove fire

Fire authorities extinguished a stove fire in a Verde Santa Fe residence Wednesday night, according to the Verde Valley Fire District.
The fire was contained to the stove, according to VVFD.
When crews arrived, they found all occupants out of the house and light smoke inside the residence.
According to VVFD, crews found an active fire coming from a stove and “quickly extinguished it.”
The house was ventilated and later turned back to the resident.
Cottonwood Fire also assisted on the call.
--Information provided by the Verde Valley Fire District
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.