Camp Verde Marshal investigating Out of Africa wallet theft

CAMP VERDE -- The Camp Verde Marshal's Office is investigating a possible theft of a wallet with more than $2,000. The incident occurred at the Out of Africa Wildlife Park in Camp Verde Thursday.

According to CVMO, a man dropped his wallet after leaving a picnic table. Later, a suspect was caught on video picking up the wallet and placing it in his jacket pocket, then exiting the park in a dark-colored Toyota Highlander.

"The subject seen picking up the wallet was described to be approximately 40 years of age wearing a ball cap, dark jacket, tan pants and bright green shoes," CVMO spokesperson Darby Martin.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact CVMO at 928-634-8300.

-- Information provided by the Camp Verde Marshal's Office