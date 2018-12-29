2018 recap from Yavapai County District 2 Supervisor Tom Thurman

I am so happy to see the collaboration between my District 2 and the District 3 Supervisor Randy Garrison. The Verde Valley will benefit from our accomplishments.

1 First on my list is the county’s investment and participation in the bifurcation of Highway 260.

2 My involvement with the Verde Front for the past five years. This is a group of individuals from various agencies that are forward thinking and strive to protect the sustainability of the river by correcting misinformation.

3 The opportunity to help the folks that live in the Verde with transportation needs. The county hired Jacobs Engineering to look at alternatives for routes and after researching the issue it was determined Beaverhead Flat Extension to 260 was the only viable corridor left. We then applied for the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Grant and Yavapai County was the only awardee in Arizona. The grant is for $25 million.

4 Improvement of a low-water crossing on Beasley Flat Road, which goes through a small neighborhood before getting to a River Access Point.

5 Working with our congressman to do a land exchange for the enlargement of Windmill Park in Cornville. It is close to being completed by the Senate then it will go to the president.

6 And finally, working with multiple agencies to improve trails throughout the Verde Valley. I see 2019 as being a banner year for many more improvements without raising property taxes, for the unincorporated county portion that is under the board’s jurisdiction.