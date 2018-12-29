Obituary: Evelyn Stevens Gorman

Evelyn Stevens Gorman of Village of Oak Creek, Arizona, joined her beloved husband, Warren, in the arms of Our Lord on Dec. 22, 2018, in Cottonwood, Arizona.



Evelyn was born in Olean, New York, to Edward C. and Grace A. Stevens and graduated from Alfred University, Magda Cum Laude, in 1943.

She married Warren Gorman at the St. Bonaventure University chapel in 1949. She pursued her career as a librarian and earned her Master of Library Science degree from Syracuse University in 1967. She assumed her final position in 1971 as Director of the Health Sciences Library at St. Joseph Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona, and retired from there in 1987.

She and Warren then moved to the Village of Oak Creek in 2007.



She is survived by son, David E. Gorman; daughter-in-law, Charlotte Bell Gorman; and granddaughter, Stephanie Y. Gorman; many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death her parents, and siblings, Paul W. Stevens, Cecil C. Stevens, Richard H. Stevens, Margaret M. Stevens Rosen, and Mildred B. Stevens.



Arrangements made by Westcott Funeral Home, Cottonwood.

A memorial service was held at St. Francis Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th St. Phoenix, Saturday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, please send donation to the Arizona Humane Society.



